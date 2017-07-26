New Mexico public defenders seek Supreme Court's help

Public defenders are appealing to the New Mexico Supreme Court to ensure they have the manpower and financial resources to provide an adequate defense to poor defendants facing possible jail time.
The New Mexico Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments Wednesday that could decide whether public defense attorneys are being overwhelmed by caseloads and limited funding.
The independent agency overseeing public defense attorneys across New Mexico is suggesting emergency measures such as dismissing cases involving relatively minor nonviolent offenses and the recruitment of volunteer attorneys.
Overburdened public defenders late last year declined or asked to withdraw from representing hundreds of indigent criminal defendants in the southeastern corner of the state. Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur says the problem won't go away without a new approach.
