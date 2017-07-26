More Politics News

Navajo Nation taps Crow Nation judge to Navajo high court

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 3:02 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has announced Crow Nation Chief Appellate Court Judge JoAnn "Joey" Jayne as the new chief justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/b8VTqU) Jayne was notified about her appointment to the position in a July 11 memo.

Jayne's parents are both citizens of the Navajo Nation.

She was among three individuals recommended by the Navajo Nation Council Law and Order Committee.

The Missoulian in Missoula, Montana, reports (https://goo.gl/TpSJif) Jayne's application to replace a Montana district court judge was rejected in 2013 amid allegations of plagiarism.

Jayne said she didn't realize a writing sample was required to be written by the applicant and submitted a modified version of a court filing originally furnished to her by a law partner.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video