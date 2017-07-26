Navajo Nation taps Crow Nation judge to Navajo high court

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has announced Crow Nation Chief Appellate Court Judge JoAnn "Joey" Jayne as the new chief justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.
The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/b8VTqU) Jayne was notified about her appointment to the position in a July 11 memo.
Jayne's parents are both citizens of the Navajo Nation.
She was among three individuals recommended by the Navajo Nation Council Law and Order Committee.
The Missoulian in Missoula, Montana, reports (https://goo.gl/TpSJif) Jayne's application to replace a Montana district court judge was rejected in 2013 amid allegations of plagiarism.
Jayne said she didn't realize a writing sample was required to be written by the applicant and submitted a modified version of a court filing originally furnished to her by a law partner.
