NCAA rule ending two-a-days forcing teams to adjust

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh, center right, watches defensive coordinator Don Brown, left, work with Cheyenn Robertson during NCAA college football practice in Bradenton, Fla. The two-a-day football practices that coaches once used to toughen up their teams and cram for the start of the season are going the way of tear-away jerseys and the wishbone formation. The Bradenton Herald via AP, File Tiffany Tompkins