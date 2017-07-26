Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million

FILE - This April 7, 1998 file photo shows capsules of the drug thalidomide at the Celgene Corp. in Warren, N.J, printed with a symbol warning pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women against use of the drug that had caused thousands of infant deformities. Celgene has agreed to pay $280 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging it committed fraud by promoting a drug for leprosy and another therapy for unapproved cancer treatments, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Mike Derer, File AP Photo