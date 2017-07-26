More Politics News

New York asks pool owners to look for tree-killing beetles

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:21 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state officials are asking swimming pool owners to look for a tree-killing invasive beetle when they clean their pool filters.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is running its annual Asian long-horned beetle swimming pool survey through Aug. 30. This is the time of year when the insects become active outside of the trees they are infesting.

Volunteers are asked to check pool filters and skimmers and send in pictures of suspected Asian long-horned beetles.

The invasive beetles have killed hundreds of thousands of trees across the nation, including maple trees in New York City and on Long Island.

Information about the beetles is available on the DEC's website .

