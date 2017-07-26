Ray Tensing, seated, waits for court to begin Monday, July 24, 2017, in Cincinnati while his attorney, Stew Mathews, center, and Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger talk. Tensing is a former University of Cincinnati police officer who was charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Ghiz formally dismissed the voluntary manslaughter and murder charges against Tensing Monday. Two juries couldn't reach unanimous agreement on the state charges, leading to mistrials.
Cincinnati police rebuke critics over role in shooting case

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:19 AM

CINCINNATI

Police in Cincinnati are expressing displeasure over criticism of their role in the case of a University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Fraternal Order of Police local president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating a long-standing agreement on reforms to improve community policing and transparency.

Hils says members are "extremely disappointed" by criticism from two participants in the collaborative effort of a police investigator who testified that Ray Tensing's shooting of Sam DuBose could be justified.

Murder charges against Tensing were dismissed Monday after two hung juries.

The FOP also took a "no confidence" vote in the county prosecutor following prosecution criticism of the police investigation. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) responded Tuesday that he has "full confidence" in Cincinnati police.

