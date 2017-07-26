New York bans electronic cigarettes at schools

New York has kicked electronic cigarettes out of school.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation immediately banning the use of e-cigarettes at all public and private schools statewide. He says the ban will help broader efforts to combat teen smoking.
The ban covers school buildings, grounds and buses.
A state Department of Health survey released earlier this year found that e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled between 2014 and 2016 to more than 20 percent.
