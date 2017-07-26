More Politics News

Maine Sea Grant program to get more than $500K

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:04 AM

ORONO, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say the Maine Sea Grant program at the University of Maine will receive more than $500,000 in grants from the federal government to support research and education.

The senators say the grants are coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and also will help with outreach efforts on behalf of coastal communities in Maine.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say Sea Grant funding is essential to helping fishermen, lobstermen and marine industries in the state. Collins is a Republican and King is an independent.

UMaine is among 33 NOAA Sea Grant programs in the coastal and Great Lakes states.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video