Maine Sea Grant program to get more than $500K

Maine's U.S. senators say the Maine Sea Grant program at the University of Maine will receive more than $500,000 in grants from the federal government to support research and education.
The senators say the grants are coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and also will help with outreach efforts on behalf of coastal communities in Maine.
Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say Sea Grant funding is essential to helping fishermen, lobstermen and marine industries in the state. Collins is a Republican and King is an independent.
UMaine is among 33 NOAA Sea Grant programs in the coastal and Great Lakes states.
Comments