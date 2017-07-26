Blind Aboriginal musician dies in Australia aged 46

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2011, file photo, aboriginal singer Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, left, arrives for the Australian Record Industry Association awards in Sydney, Australia. Yunupingu, renowned for singing in his native Yolngu language with a heart-rending voice and a unique guitar-playing style has died, his recording label said Wednesday, July 26, 2017. He was 46. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo