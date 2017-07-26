Another killing reported near Salt Lake homeless shelter

Another killing has been reported near an overcrowded homeless shelter in Salt Lake City a day after police say a man was beaten to death and three other people were hurt in a series of random, unprovoked attacks.
Police say they found a man who had been fatally shot on a downtown sidewalk near Pioneer Park shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He's been identified as 26-year-old Shawn Manymules.
On Tuesday, a homeless man died in the same area after he was attacked with a 50-pound cinder block.
Detective Greg Wilking says officials arrested 43-year-old Kepedro Kegler on suspicion of homicide and assault in that death. Police say he is also homeless.
The assaults are the latest violence in the area near the shelter that state lawmakers and authorities are trying to get under control.
