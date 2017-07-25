New York City's transit agency unveils $836M subway plan

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota, left, is briefed before speaking to reporters near the scene of a subway train derailment in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. On Tuesday, July 25, Lhota unveiled an $836 million plan to stabilize the beleaguered subway system, and promised that riders would see progress within the next year. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo