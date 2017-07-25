Minneapolis police shooting tests mayor as re-election looms

FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017 file photo, Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau, center, stands with police inspector Michael Kjos, left, and assistant chief Medaria Arradondo during a news conference Thursday, July 20, 2017, Minneapolis. People who have worked closely with Arradondo tapped to lead Minneapolis' embattled police department say he has qualities that will fit well with the role: He's friendly, forthright, has deep city roots and is African-American, which could help improve sour relations between the police and the city's black community, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File Maria Alejandra Cardona