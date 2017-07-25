More Politics News

Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, under federal indictment

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

July 25, 2017 5:08 PM

The mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city has been indicted as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe, according to his lawyer.

Jack McMahon told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is named in an indictment.

The indictment remains sealed.

Pawlowski has consistently denied misusing his office, and McMahon says the mayor will vigorously contest the charges.

Nine people have already pleaded guilty in connection with a pay-to-play scandal in Allentown. Court documents in those cases allege that Pawlowski, identified as Public Official No. 3, ordered Allentown officials to give "preferential treatment" to political donors as the Democrat raised money for unsuccessful runs for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Pawlowski is running for a fourth term as mayor of Allentown, which has about 120,000 residents.

