NY to allow surveillance warrants in animal fighting probes

Police in New York will now be able to seek a warrant to tap the phones of people involved in dog fighting.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new law Tuesday adding animal fighting to the list of crimes eligible for an electronic surveillance warrant. Such warrants would allow police to tap the phones of suspects or observe them through video surveillance.
Officials noted that people involved in dog and cock fighting rings often coordinate their plans over telephones, texts and social media, but until now police could not obtain surveillance warrants for the crime.
Cuomo says the state should use every tool at its disposal to "stamp out" what he called a "particularly cruel and heinous crime."
