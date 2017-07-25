Lawmakers want to see cuts before new revenue for education

Some lawmakers say if they're going to support any new taxes to meet Wyoming's estimated $400 million annual funding deficit for K-12 education, they want to see some cuts in education spending as well.
Republican Sen. Ray Peterson, of Cowley, says it will be difficult to sell any tax increase without some reductions. Peterson is chairman of the Senate Revenue Committee.
But Park County School District 1 trustee Kimberly Condie says education has already been cut and what's needed is more revenue.
The Powell Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vXTsGE) that during the 2017 session, legislators trimmed around $34.5 million from K-12 education.
But Peterson noted that's well short of what's needed.
Before the Legislature begins its 2018 budget session in February, legislators are studying how to address that deficit, including raising taxes.
