Committee begins planning for future of Arkansas judiciary

An Arkansas committee has met for the first time to come up with a plan for the state's judiciary.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tWPi0h ) reports that Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp announced his intention to create the long-term strategic agenda during his State of the Judiciary address last month.
Kemp says the panel will likely address updating jury and case management systems, automating courtroom technology and making electronic filing available for all judicial circuits in an upcoming report.
Kemp is serving as the committee's chairman. Eleven committee members are judges from the Court of Appeals, circuit and district courts. The 20-person committee also includes court administrators, court reporters, circuit court clerks and district court clerks.
Kemp says the committee's report likely will take a year and a half to produce.
