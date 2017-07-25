Audit: Colorado health marketplace sustainable _ for now

Colorado's state health insurance exchange is in a position to be financially sustainable through 2019 — but changes to the federal health care law could easily jeopardize that scenario.
That's according to a state audit presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.
The audit warns that changes to the Affordable Care Act could cut revenues for the state exchange known as Connect for Health Colorado.
Connect for Health launched in 2013 and currently enrolls 178,000 Coloradans.
The audit comes as the U.S. Senate was to hold a key procedural vote on overhauling the nation's health insurance rules.
