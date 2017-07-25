Task force struggles to cut $5B from Oregon pension costs

FILE - In this May 20, 2011, file photo, Deb Ueltzen, middle, shouts during a union rally with thousands of state workers at the Oregon Capitol, in Salem, Ore. A special task force convened by Gov. Kate Brown is deciding how to cut $5 billion from the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System's $22 billion in unfunded liability without hurting the retirement benefits of government workers who draw from it. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo