Arkansas audit finds city funds mishandled

A report by the Arkansas Legislative Audit says city officials in Cave Springs overpaid employees, made purchases above authorized amounts and mismanaged taxpayer money.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2uxlNDZ ) reports that state auditors found the city failed to meet state law requirements in 22 instances from 2015 to 2016. The audit also found several expenses paid without proper authorization from the City Council that weren't cited as a failure to meet legal requirements.
The audit's findings come as the northwest Arkansas city faces losing $391,000 out of a $1.7 million general fund budget. City records show it failed to reauthorize its property tax for 2017.
City Attorney Justin Eichmann says local leaders are working to straighten out Cave Springs' finances and plan to meet to go over the audit's findings.
