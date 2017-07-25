More Politics News

Work on abortion bill continues in Missouri Senate

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 12:40 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri senators are starting work again on a wide-ranging abortion bill.

Senators are set to meet Tuesday to continue debate on the legislation, which includes new regulations on the procedure and a number of other provisions.

Senators haven't yet voted on whether to adopt stricter proposals passed by the House, or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Senators also could try to reach a compromise with the House.

The differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens, for example.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scout Jamboree 1:59

Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scout Jamboree
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’

View More Video