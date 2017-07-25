More Politics News

State trooper sues Michigan police for discrimination

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 12:29 PM

DETROIT

A state trooper is accusing the Michigan State Police of discriminating against him based on the perception that he is an alcoholic.

The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2uTRBFN ) reports that Craig Tuer filed a lawsuit July 17 for discrimination and retaliation under the Michigan Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act and the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The suit alleges Tuer attended a 2014 Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where he shared how troopers in a special enforcement unit drank and drove state vehicles during training sessions. Tuer thought his story was confidential but another attendee reported the infractions to police, prompting an internal police investigation.

The agency has since taken away Tuer's gun and declared him unfit for duty.

State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said Monday that "we did not discriminate against him."

