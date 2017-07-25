More Politics News

Confederate statue moved from courthouse in Maryland

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 12:25 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md.

A statue of a Confederate cavalryman has been removed from outside the Rockville Courthouse in Maryland and placed near a privately run Potomac River ferry named for a Confederate general.

Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett tells local media the statue was moved on Saturday. The move cost about $100,000.

County officials had struck a deal in February with White's Ferry, which operates a car ferry linking Dickerson, Md., and Leesburg, Va., to take the 13-ton (12-metric ton) bronze soldier. The ferry used at the crossing is named for Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal A. Early.

The statue was donated to the county in 1913 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and was ordered to be removed from government property by County Executive Isiah Leggett in the summer of 2015.

