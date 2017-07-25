Montana ruling casts shadow over future of solar farm

Plans to build Montana's largest solar farm are in jeopardy after state regulators set contract terms the developer says is unworkable.
The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2v4nXyf) the Montana Public Service Commission finalized contract terms on Friday: 10 years at a rate of $20 a megawatt hour.
Developer Mark Klein says the project can't move ahead with either the low rate or the short contract length.
The 80-megawatt solar farm would generate enough electricity to power about 14,400 homes. Developers have signed a lease to build it on state trust land outside Billings.
The project qualifies for an energy contract from NorthWestern Energy under a federal law to promote alternative energy resources.
The PSC has extended the same 10-year term to all energy contracts, which state lawmakers say is too short to support renewable energy development.
