Montana ruling casts shadow over future of solar farm

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 12:17 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Plans to build Montana's largest solar farm are in jeopardy after state regulators set contract terms the developer says is unworkable.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2v4nXyf) the Montana Public Service Commission finalized contract terms on Friday: 10 years at a rate of $20 a megawatt hour.

Developer Mark Klein says the project can't move ahead with either the low rate or the short contract length.

The 80-megawatt solar farm would generate enough electricity to power about 14,400 homes. Developers have signed a lease to build it on state trust land outside Billings.

The project qualifies for an energy contract from NorthWestern Energy under a federal law to promote alternative energy resources.

The PSC has extended the same 10-year term to all energy contracts, which state lawmakers say is too short to support renewable energy development.

