Police: Man shot after firing at security guard in DC

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 12:29 PM

WASHINGTON

Authorities say a security guard shot and wounded a man at a Washington shopping center who had fired at the guard.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that a man approached the guard Monday afternoon in northeast Washington, started a conversation and then brandished a handgun, firing several times. Police say the guard then shot the man, who fled and was later arrested.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening. Police say the guard wasn't injured.

Police charged 25-year-old Adrian Smith with assault on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting or whether Smith has an attorney.

