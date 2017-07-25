Louisiana town politician arrested, charged with hit and run

Authorities in Louisiana say a longtime town councilman has been arrested and booked on a count of hit and run.
The Advocate reports that according to the arrest report, Addis Councilman Russell "Rusty" Parrish told the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office the victim jumped onto his vehicle in a parking lot behind a Taco Bell in Plaquemine Sunday afternoon. A woman, who authorities identified only as a "female acquaintance," claims Parrish struck her with his vehicle before speeding away.
The arrest report says Parrish admitted he pulled off with her on his vehicle and that he saw her fall from the vehicle before leaving the scene.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says Parrish was released from the Iberville Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Advocate couldn't reach Parrish for comment on Monday.
Comments