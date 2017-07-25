US Senate bucks Cowboy Day resolution

Politics in Washington has reined in an annual recognition of American cowboys backed by U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming.
Enzi's office says despite bipartisan support, a resolution designating July 22 as the National Day of the American Cowboy failed for the first time since 2005.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2eLlgL8 ) that the resolution is normally passed through the Senate's unanimous consent procedure, whereby noncontroversial items like post office names are automatically approved. But because Democrats are forcing debate and roll call votes on every item brought to the floor, the resolution died.
The resolution's co-sponsors this year all hailed from states where cowboys are still part of daily life, including the Dakotas, Idaho and Montana. Six of the 14 co-sponsors were Democrats.
