Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers:
Stillwater NewsPress. July 23, 2017.
From now through November, the city of Stillwater's marketing department should be in the midst of developing a PR strategy for the 2018 Municipal Bond Program. We haven't seen a public outreach effort yet, but one should be in the works. There's still a lot of time.
The end goal would be an $83.5 million bond to finance capital projects. It's divided into five pieces, with $21.5 million for infrastructure like road, intersection and wastewater improvements; $15 million for quality life, which includes $10 million for sidewalk/streetscape enhancement and the rest for Block 34 - the vacant downtown lot which is currently in a planning committee stage; $17.5 million for Stillwater Community Center refurbishment; $13 million for parks and $16.25 million for public safety, with the biggest price tags being a new/relocated Fire Station 2 ($5 million), a $5 million Animal Welfare building and a $3 million Fire Station 3.
That is all of course, preliminary, because anything could change between now and when council may or may not call for an election. We're eager to see the city's pitch, and how it will be received by the public. The main thing, is that the public is receptive and the city is willing to be flexible.
What we would hope to not see is a fully itemized proposal being issued in a take-it-or-leave-it approach. We need to know exactly what property owners are willing to pay for, and what they would rather not.
Like stated before, there is a lot of time, so no need to rush it. Let's see what the citizens have to say about it. Maybe we can learn from mistakes like the public meetings held about the Pegasus plan. The public was shown a plan that would have razed the community center before anybody knew what was going on.
The city of Stillwater hasn't had a lot of success with municipal bonds, but sometimes it's a tough sell. Stillwater Public Schools has had a lot of success with bond issues, and a lot of that may have to do with its approach. SPS goes on fact-finding missions, founding out from parents and voters exactly what they would be willing to approve at the polls.
It's not the time for this editorial board to support or oppose the bond issue, we just want to see the public outreach process handled with care and consistency. We know we also play a role in the regard. There is no such thing as over-preparation when it comes to elections.
___
Tulsa World. July 23, 2017.
Oklahoma's addiction to locking up women who belong on the job and with their families is earning more bad press.
"Oklahoma has the dubious honor of having the highest incarceration rate of women in the nation," Gov. Mary Fallin told a national forum. "That is not something I am proud of."
Eighty-three percent of female prison admissions in Oklahoma are for nonviolent offenses, and the vast majority of women going to prison in the state are involved in drug-related crimes, Fallin said at a Washington, D.C., seminar on female incarceration sponsored by the Brennan Center and the Coalition for Public Safety.
Beyond the bad publicity, Oklahoma's outrageous habit of throwing away salvageable lives is just plain bad. If the mere morality of the issue doesn't convince you, consider these arguments: It runs up the state's corrections budget, robs money from education, overcrowds our prisons, makes it harder to hold onto dangerous criminals, shrinks the work force, continues the cycle of poverty across generations, and establishes the precedent that Oklahoma treats medical problems with incarceration.
It also makes us no safer.
Fallin knows what the answer is, and has embraced it. The Legislature also knows the answer, and has ignored it.
The answer — as voters overwhelmingly affirmed last year — is smart-on-crime reform: Diversion programs to distinguish between dangerous criminals (who are locked up) and those who can be treated for their mental health and drug problems; training and education to get small-time criminals on track toward productivity; and readjusting the state's retributive sentencing laws to reflect good justice and good public safety.
It's a formula that we know will work because it has worked, most prominently in Texas, which has been able to close prisons while its crime rate went down.
Oklahoma was on track to do more in that direction this year, until Speaker of the House Charles McCall allowed one man — Rep. Scott Biggs, R-Chickasha — to hold smart-on-crime reform hostage.
Fallin can hold her head high, having done her part in behalf of the right policy, but she can't do it alone.
___
The Oklahoman. July 24, 2017.
This year, Gov. Mary Fallin called for applying the state's 4.5 percent sales tax to numerous services, which would have increased taxes $839.7 million annually. Once you added in associated sales taxes from cities and counties, the total tax increase may have run as high as $1.7 billion.
Fallin offset some of that with other tax cuts, but the net effect remained a large tax increase. The plan died in the Legislature, based in part on strong public opposition.
Fallin wasn't the only official to consider taxing services this year, nor was she alone in seeing the idea rejected. Given that officials continue to indicate a tax on services remains under discussion, it's worth noting why the idea has fared so poorly nationwide.
Stateline, a publication of the Pew Charitable Trusts, reported in late June, "Twenty-three state legislatures considered proposals this year to impose taxes on at least some services. But so far, none has made it into law intact — and most died outright."
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat, called for taxing services, including things like trash hauling, funerals, barbering, telecommunications and nonmedical personal services.
When that state's legislature adjourned, no tax increases had been approved. One reason for this, in West Virginia and Oklahoma, is that service taxes that generate revenue are strongly opposed by the affected businesses and customers. (Taxing funeral services quickly becomes a "tax on death.") And services that don't have strong lobbies are those that won't generate much revenue.
Another problem identified by Stateline is that state lawmakers struggle to define what specific services are taxed. North Carolina in 2016 expanded its sales tax to include some services. Since then, "the Department of Revenue has been flooded with questions about what is taxable and what is not," Stateline reports.
In North Carolina, roof repair is now taxable; roof replacement is not. If a homeowner builds an addition that includes a new bathroom, the new construction is not taxable. But unclogging a drain is taxable. North Carolina lawmakers have even debated whether to differentiate the kinds of garden care subject to the tax (indoor gardens would be exempt; outdoor gardens would not).
In Ohio, the tax on snow removal services applies only to services that use trucks and snow blowers, but not to services using a shovel.
Similar issues arose in Oklahoma. Rep. Jason Murphey, R-Guthrie, warned that taxing computer services had been tried in other states without success. Massachusetts, Maryland and Pennsylvania had all enacted and then repealed "tech taxes" through the years. Murphey warned that one proposal under consideration in Oklahoma was so poorly defined it could have involved taxing even "the entering of data into a computer."
That tax never came up for a vote, perhaps due in part to Murphey's critique.
Fallin has indicated she will continue to push for a tax overhaul next year, and legislative studies have been approved to review the broader tax issue. Lawmakers considering a tax on services must address all the logistical problems noted above and also, most importantly, demonstrate to Oklahomans that what they gain will be worth at least as much as what they lose in new taxes.
