A man looks an index board at the reception hall of the Stock Exchange in Athens, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Greece is poised to tap international bond markets for the first time in three years in a move the government hopes will signal the country is ready to emerge from its bailout era.
A man looks an index board at the reception hall of the Stock Exchange in Athens, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Greece is poised to tap international bond markets for the first time in three years in a move the government hopes will signal the country is ready to emerge from its bailout era. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo
A man looks an index board at the reception hall of the Stock Exchange in Athens, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Greece is poised to tap international bond markets for the first time in three years in a move the government hopes will signal the country is ready to emerge from its bailout era. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo

More Politics News

Greece raises $3.5 billion in milestone bond issue

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 10:54 AM

ATHENS, Greece

The Greek government says it has raised 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from the country's first bond issue in more than three years, which was more than two times oversubscribed.

The government said the yield for the five-year bond was set at 4.62 percent on Tuesday, showing slightly improved investor confidence since the 2014 issue, where the yield was 4.95 percent.

It said most of the buyers were global investors and not speculative traders looking for a quick profit.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the result was satisfactory, and added that Greece would proceed with further bond issues before the end of its bailout program in little over a year.

The country was locked out of bond markets in 2010, and has since been kept afloat by international rescue loans.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scout Jamboree 1:59

Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scout Jamboree
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’

View More Video