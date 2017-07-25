Kodiak mayor not pleased with plans for city's DA position

An Alaska city's district attorney's office is down its lead position, and officials say a replacement will not be hired.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror (http://bit.ly/2ux4i72 ) reported Monday the Director of the Alaska Department of Law's Criminal Division, John Skidmore, says instead of hiring another district attorney to replace former Kodiak District Attorney Steve Wallace, a second assistant district attorney will be hired for the Kodiak office.
Wallace took over as the new district attorney in Bethel on July 10.
However, Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson says she plans to lobby the governor and has already spoken to Kodiak's representatives in Juneau about the situation.
Branson says she doesn't ever remember not having a full-time district attorney in Kodiak.
The department is in the process of recruiting a new assistant district attorney.
Comments