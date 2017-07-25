Judge invalidates pleas in reservation killing

A federal judge has invalidated guilty pleas for two defendants accused of killing a woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth LeBeau and Fred Quiver accuse each other of strangling 24-year-old Emily Bluebird with an electronics cord in January 2016. Bluebird's body was found on the reservation several weeks after her death following a search by volunteers.
The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2tGJHjf ) says South Dakota District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken invalidated the pleas in a recent court order. Viken says neither plea satisfies a federal rule of criminal procedure. Before entering judgment on a guilty plea, the court must determine that there is a factual basis for the plea.
Viken has scheduled both defendants for a federal jury trial on Aug. 22.
