More Politics News

Judge invalidates pleas in reservation killing

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:27 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

A federal judge has invalidated guilty pleas for two defendants accused of killing a woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Elizabeth LeBeau and Fred Quiver accuse each other of strangling 24-year-old Emily Bluebird with an electronics cord in January 2016. Bluebird's body was found on the reservation several weeks after her death following a search by volunteers.

The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2tGJHjf ) says South Dakota District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken invalidated the pleas in a recent court order. Viken says neither plea satisfies a federal rule of criminal procedure. Before entering judgment on a guilty plea, the court must determine that there is a factual basis for the plea.

Viken has scheduled both defendants for a federal jury trial on Aug. 22.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scouts Jamboree 1:59

Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scouts Jamboree
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’

View More Video