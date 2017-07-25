More Politics News

Marine killed in plane crash to be laid to rest

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:14 AM

COLTS NECK, N.J.

A Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi is set to be laid to rest in New Jersey.

The coffin bearing the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare was transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday to a funeral home in Freehold, New Jersey.

Friends and family are invited to his funeral Tuesday morning at Colts Neck High School's football field.

Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10.

He was stationed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scouts Jamboree 1:59

Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scouts Jamboree
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’

View More Video