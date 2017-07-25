Marine killed in plane crash to be laid to rest

A Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi is set to be laid to rest in New Jersey.
The coffin bearing the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare was transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday to a funeral home in Freehold, New Jersey.
Friends and family are invited to his funeral Tuesday morning at Colts Neck High School's football field.
Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10.
He was stationed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.
