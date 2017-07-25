Man accused of strangling girlfriend faces life in prison

A Pennsylvania man faces a possible life sentence after prosecutors say he strangled his girlfriend last year.
Forty-nine-year-old Michael Morant was arraigned in York County Court Monday. The York Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2uVsbr6 ) he was charged with first- and third-degree murder for the death of Rebekah Strausbaugh.
In Pennsylvania, anyone convicted of first degree murder is automatically sentenced to life without parole. Defense attorney Seamus Dubbs says he's hopeful the case won't go to trial, saying he's had discussions about a plea agreement.
Police say Morant strangled Strausbaugh last year during a domestic argument. He initially was charged in Maryland with her homicide, but the case was moved to York County Court in April.
Comments