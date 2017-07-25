More Politics News

Sheriff urges fairgoers to try police shooting simulator

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:05 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio

An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett tells the Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2vF2ZTu ) she rented the simulator to promote discussion about the dangers that officers face. She says most people don't understand how quickly officers must decide whether to shoot someone.

Participants in the simulation use a modified gun and decide, from an officer's perspective, whether to fire in various situations, such as a traffic stop or a domestic dispute. It's free but open only to adults, who must first be patted down and sign a waiver.

Burchett says the technology costs about $90,000, but she rented it for the week for $3,000.

