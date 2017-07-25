More Politics News

Judge halts Sunoco pipeline work in eastern Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:12 AM

WEST CHESTER, Pa.

An administrative law judge has temporarily halted work on Sunoco's Mariner East 2 Pipeline in eastern Pennsylvania.

That happened because the judge wants the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to hear and rule whether Sunoco violated a 2015 settlement agreement with West Goshen Township. The township contends Sunoco jumped the gun on some construction earlier this month and also disputes Sunoco's decision to move a valve control station.

Sunoco says it moved the station for safety reasons, and says it looks forward to convincing the PUC that it has otherwise complied with the agreement.

The pipeline project has been protested by other Pennsylvanians who blame it for fouling their well water or spilling a clay lubricant at various sites.

The $2.5 billion, 350-mile (563-kilometer) pipeline will carry propane, butane and ethane.

