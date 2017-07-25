More Politics News

Trial begins for driver charged in death of Ohio trooper

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 8:13 AM

CLEVELAND

Jurors are being chosen for the trial of a driver suspected of fatally hitting a state trooper along a Cleveland highway.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2gZ5PPY ) reports that jury selection began Monday for 38-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station.

He is charged in the September death of Trooper Kenneth Velez. Gaspar previously pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and causing an officer's death while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say Gaspar hit Velez on Interstate 90 after swerving to avoid a stopped car. Prosecutors have said that Gaspar took methadone shortly before the crash and didn't have a proper license.

His attorney has said that Gaspar took a dose of methadone prescribed to address a drug addiction, and that his license was valid.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

View More Video