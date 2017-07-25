Closing arguments start in marathon German far-right trial

The defendant Beate Zschaepe arrives at the court room of the Higher Regional Court in Munich, Germany, 25 July 2017. Prosecutors have started their closing arguments in Germany’s biggest neo-Nazi murder trial after more than four years of evidence. The main defendant Zschaepe, has been on trial since May 2013 for alleged involvement in 10 murders as a member of a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground. dpa via AP Peter Kneffel