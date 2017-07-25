More Politics News

Putin spokesman: No Kremlin order for Kushner-Gorkov talks

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:59 AM

MOSCOW

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says a meeting between Donald Trump's son-in-law and the chairman of a Russian bank did not occur on Kremlin orders.

The meeting in December between Jared Kushner, who is a senior adviser to the U.S. president, and Vneshekonombank head Sergei Gorkov, was included in a Monday statement by Kushner to Congress as part of the probe into Trump's possible connections with Russia. Kushner said he had been asked to meet with Gorkov by Sergei Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador.

Vneshekonombank is a state-owned development bank.

"These contacts do not require any authorization from the Kremlin and they were not carried out on behalf of the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

View More Video