Small plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Georgia highway

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:51 AM

DACULA, Ga.

A small airplane designed to look like a Nazi Germany-era warplane landed on a Georgia highway.

News outlets report that Gwinnett County police said the aircraft landed safely on Georgia 316 near Harbins Road on Monday afternoon, with no reported injuries. The plane was piloted by Fred Meyer, who doesn't own the aircraft but built its engine and helps with maintenance.

Meyer said the engine suddenly quit, 3 miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman described the planed as a "Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft."

The plane is designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II, and includes a swastika on the tail. Meyer said the design was "just for fun."

