More Politics News

Newark police officer admits role in housing scam

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:14 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

A Newark police officer has admitted his role in a scheme that cheated the federal housing assistance program.

Luis Cancel on Monday pleaded guilty to agreeing with another individual to obtain Section 8 public housing benefits to which they were not entitled.

Prosecutors say from January 2010 to May 2015, the 50-year-old lived with another person who was receiving benefits. They did not disclose that they were living together or that Cancel was a police officer. They received approximately $74,000 in subsidies to which they were not entitled.

Cancel faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in November.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

View More Video