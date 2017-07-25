More Politics News

NYC police: 32-year-old Man found shot in BMW in Queens dies

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:08 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says it's investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a BMW parked at a corner in Queens.

Officers say they responded around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call reporting a man shot at the corner of South Conduit and Lansing avenues in the borough's Springfield Gardens section.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man in the driver's seat of a BMW. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified him early Tuesday morning as 32-year-old Zanu Simpson of the St. Albans section of Queens.

No arrests have been reported.

