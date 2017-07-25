More Politics News

July 25, 2017 5:04 AM

Business owned by governor candidate's family faces lawsuit

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A group of farmworkers is suing a company owned by the family of a New Mexico Democratic candidate for governor.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/xokyQZ) that the farmworkers accuse the business, owned by the family of state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, of trying to manipulate a federal visa program and passing over American workers for foreign laborers.

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, a nonprofit group that advocates for farmworkers, says in the lawsuit that Cervantes' family business in southern New Mexico was part of a scheme that harms workers on both sides of the border.

Cervantes says his family had nothing to do with a recruiter's efforts to obtain temporary work permits for hired hands from Mexico.

Chile farmers in the area have long complained about a shortage of labor.

