New York renames bridge after fallen state trooper

A bridge on Interstate 87 will now bear the name of a state trooper who was struck and killed by a car last fall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed into law legislation renaming the span on the Northway the New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt Memorial Bridge.
The bridge is located in Saratoga County at mile marker 38.8.
Pratt was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a truck driver in front of the trooper barracks in Wilton. The 55-year-old was an Air Force veteran who worked as a road patrol trooper for most of a career that began in 1987.
A memo accompanying the legislation said naming a bridge on the Northway after Pratt was a "fitting tribute" for a public servant who made the "ultimate sacrifice."
