California governor sets December election to replace Gomez

Voters in the Los Angeles County district formerly represented by Democrat Jimmy Gomez will vote for a new representative in the state Assembly later this year.
Gomez was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year. California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday announced the special election to replace him will be Dec. 5.
The special primary election will be Oct. 3 and the top two vote-getters will advance to the December general election, unless one candidate wins an outright majority.
A handful of candidates have already filed to run in the race.
Gomez was elected to Congress in a June special election and was sworn into office July 11. He replaced Democrat Xavier Becerra, after Brown appointed Becerra attorney general of California.
Comments