Yavapai sheriff's office IDs police involved in shooting

Yavapai County officials have identified the law enforcement officers who shot an armed domestic violence suspect in Chino Valley last week.
The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Theresa Kennedy of the sheriff's office and Officer Jeffrey Pizzi of the Chino Valley Police Department were involved in the shooting that left 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena in critical condition on July 21.
The shooting occurred during a traffic stop Friday in Chino Valley where Avena's van was spotted following a domestic violence incident involving his wife in Paulden earlier Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect confronted deputies and officers with a gun "and was shot as a result of the threat."
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.
