In New Zealand, Johnson parries queries on British politics

In this image made from video, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, performs a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting with New Zealand Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy in Kaikoura, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2017. Johnson is visiting the South Pacific nation for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with its former colony amid a broader reshaping of Britain's global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union. TVNZ Pool via AP)