The Latest: Connecticut lawmakers override housing bill veto

The Latest on the General Assembly overriding Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's veto of an affordable housing bill. (all times local):
8 p.m.
Connecticut lawmakers have overridden Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's veto of a bill that updates a long-standing affordable housing law.
The Senate voted 24-12 on Monday in favor of resurrecting the bill. Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives voted 101-47 in favor of the override.
The Democratic governor had argued the bill weakened the state's affordable housing standards, making it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.
But proponents of the legislation say the current law needs to be updated, contending that "predatory developers" are misusing it to skirt local zoning authorities. They believe the bill will ultimately lead to more affordable housing, saying the nearly 30-year-old law has failed.
Lawmakers did not attempt to override Malloy's three other vetoes.
4:25 p.m.
4 p.m.
12:20 p.m.
Leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives say they're pushing ahead with a possible override of only one of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's four vetoes.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says the House will vote Monday afternoon on whether to resurrect a bill that Malloy says weakens affordable housing standards across Connecticut.
Aresimowicz says he's uncertain whether there are enough votes to override Malloy's veto. A two-thirds vote of the elected membership is needed to repass a bill. He says House Democrats are split on the issue.
Aresimowicz says state lawmakers want housing to be affordable so teachers and police officers can live in the communities where they work. However, he contends this bill attempts to clarify the current law concerning which housing qualifies as affordable housing.
