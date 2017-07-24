Young, Donnelly seek applicants for USDA state posts

Indiana's two U.S. senators say they're seeking qualified individuals to fill state-level leadership positions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sens. Todd Young and Joe Donnelly announced Monday they will review applications for the two posts and make a joint recommendation to President Donald Trump, who then will select the nominees.
The state director of the Farm Services Agency administers its programs in the state. The director also administers purchase and operation loans and some disaster programs.
The state director of rural development oversees housing and community facilities programs, business programs, and utilities programs.
Qualified applicants can send their cover letters, resumes and up to three letters of recommendation by Aug. 18to nominations@young.senate.gov for the two positions.
Comments