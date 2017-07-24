More Politics News

July 24, 2017 8:54 PM

Connecticut House approves labor-savings agreement

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a labor-savings package negotiated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration and state employee union leaders.

The House voted 78-72 on Monday in favor of the deal, which is projected to save the state $1.5 billion over two years. The Senate plans to vote next week.

Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that covers a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.

House Democratic Leader Matt Ritter says the labor concessions deal vote will bring lawmakers "closer to a final state budget," but it's unclear whether that will be the case.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) says the concessions do not save the state enough money and tie the hands of future state officials for years.

