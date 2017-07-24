Senate votes to compile data on complications from abortions

The Texas Senate has again voted to require hospitals and clinics to report complications from abortions performed statewide, and have health officials produce an annual report compiling that data.
The proposal won preliminary approval late Monday 22-9 after lengthy debate.
The Senate and state House both passed rules mandating reporting on abortion complications during the regular legislative session that ended in May. But those ultimately stalled.
Gov. Greg Abbott revived the issue for the 30-day special session. Republican Sen. Donna Campbell's bill mandates that doctors report complications within 72 hours, and gives facilities 30 days to report them to the state.
Complications from abortion are rare. But conservatives say spotty reporting may be to blame.
Democrats call the bill unnecessary, noting that pulling wisdom teeth results in far more complications.
