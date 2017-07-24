Hodge sworn in as Philadelphia interim district attorney

Former prosecutor Kelley Hodge has been sworn in as Philadelphia's interim district attorney, the first African-American woman to hold the position in the city's history.
A board of city judges last week picked Hodge to fill the office left vacant following the resignation of Seth Williams. She will serve until the next top prosecutor takes office in January following a city-wide election.
Hodge began practicing law as a public defender in Virginia in 1997 and joined the Philadelphia district attorney's office in 2004 before entering the private sector.
Williams resigned following a federal bribery conviction for which he is awaiting sentencing.
Hodge vowed to use her tenure "to promote and encourage the honor, integrity and professionalism" expected of the office.
Comments